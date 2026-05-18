Checking in on how Former Nets Have Fared This Postseason

While the Brooklyn Nets haven't touched the postseason since the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they have a handful of former players who made or are continuing to make solid contributions in this season's playoffs.

Fans may not have much to care about with Brooklyn absent from May and June for another season. Eyes are on the upcoming draft to see if they can nab players to help in an eventual postseason push.

With both conference finals matchups set and two former Nets as starters for two of those teams, it's a good time to look at how life has treated them this postseason.

Mikal Bridges

May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bridges has made the postseason in both of the seasons he's been a New York Knick since being traded from Brooklyn in a massive haul. This playoff run started rough, but the veteran has since turned things around.

He's started in all 10 games, averaging 13 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 59.3% field goal shooting and 36.7% three-point shooting.

In the six-game first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Bridges posted 10 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He wasn't inefficient, but lacked the assertiveness necessary to leave a lasting impact on games. Bridges scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in game six to carry some momentum into the Knicks' sweep of the 76ers.

Jarrett Allen

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the days of Allen roaming the paint for the Nets seem long ago, that'd be true. He departed for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season and has now reached his first conference finals with them. He's played over 150 more games as a Cavalier than he did during his tenure in Brooklyn.

Allen is imposing his will as a defender in these playoffs, averaging 2.9 stocks per game through two seven-game series. He's also contributing 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The 27-year-old has grown his game considerably since his time as a Net. In two playoff appearances with Brooklyn, he never made it past the first round and did not have nearly the same impact on either end of the floor that he does now.

Cameron Johnson

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) goes after the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Johnson was the most recent Net of the players mentioned in this article. He was sent to the Denver Nuggets in the trade that brought Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn.

Despite being upset in the first round in six games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson elevated his game in the postseason. He averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 50% field goal shooting and 31.4% three-point shooting.

Johnson played a smaller role for the Nuggets than he did when he was with the Nets. He conformed to that role quickly as one of their best three-and-D players. Denver will have him under contract for one more season.