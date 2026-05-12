Early Targets for the Brooklyn Nets at the No. 6 Pick

The Brooklyn Nets went into the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery tied for the top odds of landing the first overall pick, but walked out with their heads hanging and the rights to the sixth overall pick. This marks two straight lotteries where they landed lower than their incoming odds.

There isn't anything that Brooklyn can do about its situation other than try to make the most impactful move with the pick it was dealt. There is potential for a trade up or down, but if the organization decides to stay put, there should still be generational talent available with the No. 6 pick.

Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Acuff Jr. is an obvious target for the Nets and many other teams picking in the top 10. The Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings are other teams around them who could target the 19-year-old.

He has the ability to play the lead guard or be off-ball. While there's a lot of work to do on the defensive end, there are few better offensive prospects. Acuff Jr. averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game on 48.4% field goal shooting and 44% three-point shooting. His court vision isn't anything out of this world, but he draws so much attention from defenses that it frees up others for open looks.

The way that Acuff Jr. could potentially fit into Brooklyn's rotation is likely as a lead ball handler next to Egor Demin. The BYU product originally looked like the future starting point guard, but has showcased better skills in a secondary role early in his career. Acuff Jr. has a solid combination of strength and speed that should make him better suited for the NBA's physicality.

Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Feb 18, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) leads the team through the fan gauntlet at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Arkansas 117-115 in double overtime. Philon led Alabama with 35 points. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many see the Nets' post-lottery standing as a sign that they could be due for a trade up, the same could be said for a trade down. Whether or not the front office decides to make a move back to compile more assets or to stay put at No. 6, Philon Jr. could be a steal of a pick.

He may be approaching 21 years old faster than other prospects in this class, but his freshman-to-sophomore-year leap and two-way capabilities give him one of the highest floors in the draft. Philon Jr. posted 22 points, five rebounds and 1.2 steals per game through his sophomore season at Alabama. He also showed major growth on the perimeter, shooting 39.9% from deep on 6.2 attempts per game.

Philon Jr.'s game doesn't scream starting point guard, but he could be a high-level creator off the ball. Starting next to Demin could grow into one of the scariest defensive backcourt duos in the NBA due to their length and hustle on defense. His ability to impact the game without always needing the ball in his hands is what will make him a seamless fit wherever he lands.

Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wagler would be off the board a pick too early if the Clippers decide he'd be a good fit next to Darius Garland. If not, the Illinois product would also slot in nicely next to any of Brooklyn's young point guards.

With a 6-foot-6 frame, there are potential rotations where he could play small forward with a backcourt of Nolan Traoré and Demin. He has work to do on the defensive end, often showing slow instincts, but he has the frame to be good on that end of the floor. Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a freshman.

Much like the other targets for the Nets, he has the ability to create with the ball in his hands, but will likely play second fiddle to an established playmaker. Wagler shot 39.7% from deep on nearly six attempts per game, but was primarily a player who could beat defenders off the dribble. Brooklyn needs more downhill initiators to take pressure off the three-point line.