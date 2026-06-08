Every NBA Draft Prospect who has Worked Out for the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have picks No. 6, 33 and 43 in the 2026 NBA Draft. They have reportedly worked out several players, most of whom fit the range of late second-round picks or undrafted free agents.

The sheer number of players projected to go at the back end of the draft or not be selected at all during the Nets' pre-draft workouts may suggest a trade involving their second-round picks. Just because a player worked out for a team doesn't mean they're more likely to end up with that team. There's always the scenario where none of these players don a Nets uniform in any capacity.

First Round Picks

• Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Acuff Jr. checks nearly every box offensively for an NBA point guard prospect. His 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame may scare away some teams, but he consistently applies pressure to the rim without relying solely on elite quickness, though he has shown the ability to create separation when needed. His perimeter shooting has also taken meaningful strides from high school to college, making him a more complete scoring threat.

Defensively, Acuff Jr. remains a work in progress, but his physical tools provide a solid foundation for growth. Where he already stands out is in transition, using his athleticism and playmaking instincts to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates. His versatility as a lead initiator should help ease his adjustment to the NBA game and make him an attractive fit in Brooklyn's offensive system that has yet to be defined.

Second Round Picks and Undrafted Free Agents

• Melvin Council Jr., F, Kansas

• Cruz Davis, G, Hofstra

• Jaden Henley, F, Grand Canyon

• Keba Keita, F, BYU

• Xaivian Lee, G, Florida

• Kobe Knox, G, South Carolina

• Brenen Lorient, F, West Virginia

• Fletcher Loyer, G, Purdue

• Tramon Mark, G, Texas

• Grant Newell, F, Western Kentucky

• Jevon Porter, F, Missouri

• Isaac McKneeley, G, Louisville

• Collin Parker, F, Austin Peay

• Nick Pringle, C, Arkansas

• Corey Stephenson, F, FIU

• Malik Dia, F, Ole Miss

This group features a mix of experienced college veterans and developmental prospects who could provide value in the second round or as undrafted free agent signings. Specifically, Cruz Davis, Isaac McKneely and Fletcher Loyer offer perimeter shooting that aligns with the Nets' needs.

The upside is that the Nets could uncover a rotational piece without using a premium asset. The downside is that many of these prospects project as specialists, making it difficult to find immediate impact players in this range. Since Brooklyn is in a rebuild, taking swings on upside may be worth the risk.