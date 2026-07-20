Dion Brown Stakes Final Claim at Nets Two-Way Contract

The Brooklyn Nets, entering their final NBA Summer League game, were still evaluating their final open two-way contract. Undrafted free agent Dion Brown delivered one of his strongest all-around performances of the summer to stake his claim.

The Saint Louis product finished with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, recording a triple-double in Brooklyn's 108-90 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Brown added two steals while shooting 5-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in 31 minutes, giving the Nets a final reminder of the versatility that he brings to the table.

The 6-foot-3 guard controlled the pace offensively, consistently creating looks for teammates while crashing the glass against bigger defenders. Although he committed five turnovers, his ability to facilitate and contribute in nearly every statistical category highlighted why Brooklyn has continued to keep him as a serious option for its final two-way contract.

The performance came at an important time. Brown entered the final game locked in a tight battle for the Nets' last available two-way contract alongside several other standout performers. Brown was one of the leading candidates even before the final game because he's shown defensive intensity and playmaking ability.

Against Oklahoma City, Brown looked every bit like a player trying to separate himself from the pack. While John Ukomadu led Brooklyn with 23 points –– another option for the two-way –– Brown orchestrated the offense from start to finish. His 11 assists repeatedly generated easy baskets, and his 10 rebounds demonstrated the hustle that has defined his basketball career.

Brown's Summer League résumé stretches beyond one game. Across both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, he emerged as a consistent performer. Over the two events, Brown averaged 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game, while showcasing the ability to defend multiple positions. Those numbers may seem modest, but in three out of the six games that he played in, he played less than nine minutes.

The Nets signed Brown shortly after the NBA Draft on an Exhibit 10 contract, allowing him to compete for a roster spot during Summer League. Since then, he has consistently rewarded the organization with winning plays. Whether defending opposing guards or being a secondary playmaker, Brown has filled whatever role Brooklyn has asked of him.

Brooklyn faces one of its final personnel decisions before training camp.

Tyler Bilodeau and Chaney Johnson already occupy two of the contracts, leaving one opening. Brown's triple-double against Oklahoma City served as perhaps the strongest closing argument possible, surely extending his NBA opportunities in one way or another.