Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star Guard for Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the Brooklyn Nets could go either way. The Nets could either look to sign him to a contract extension or look to trade him for future assets.

If they choose the latter, Porter could be dealt to the Sacramento Kings for Zach LaVine and two 2027 first-round picks, with one of the picks being owned by the San Antonio Spurs, FanSided's Christopher Kline writes.

"The Kings would probably put heavy protections on their 2027 first-round pick, so as not to risk handing the No. 1 overall pick to Brooklyn via the chaotic new lottery rules," Kline wrote. "The Spurs' 2027 pick is already protected 1-15, but that will almost certainly convey.

"Brooklyn can add more picks to their stockpile and hope LaVine plays his way into a trade-worthy asset before the deadline. At worst, his money comes off the books next summer and the Nets are once again a cap space team."

LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is well past his prime at this point, but his electrifying dunks could bring some much-needed life to the Barclays Center.

LaVine would likely cut into Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr.'s workload, but as the old cliché goes, competition breeds excellence, as Brown and Dëmin could also learn from a player who has All-Star pedigree at their position.

The most important assets coming back, though, are, of course, the picks. The Nets are stockpiled with first-round picks for the next half-decade and are well-positioned to make a splash at any given moment.

The 2027 picks the Nets are going to acquire may not land them the prized prospect they're hoping to get, but perhaps they could flip one of those picks in an effort to reacquire the rights to their pick from the Houston Rockets in next year's draft.

The bottom line is that the Nets are still very much in a rebuilding situation even with Julius Randle in the fold, so it makes little sense for them to keep Porter around unless they go out and acquire a superstar capable of handling the primary scoring load.

That's why the best play for the organization right now is to acquire as much young talent as possible and maintain as much flexibility as possible so this team is ready to be a powerhouse when Brown and Dëmin are ready to be key contributors to a team ready to win meaningful games.