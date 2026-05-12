Former Nets Center Jason Collins Dies After Battle with Stage 4 Glioblastoma

Former Brooklyn and New Jersey Nets center Jason Collins has died at 47 years old after a battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma.

"We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma," his family said in a statement released by the NBA. "Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly."

Collins was selected No. 18 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft shortly before being traded to the Nets alongside Richard Jefferson and Brandon Armstrong in exchange for the rights to the No. 7 pick, which was Eddie Griffin.

Collins was part of the Nets teams that went to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003, quickly carving out a sizable role due to his incredible defensive instincts down in the paint.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador. Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.



“On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues.”

After seven plus years in New Jersey, Collins was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Stromile Swift and then bounced around the league before returning to the organization during the 2013-14 season, when he made history as the first active, openly gay player in NBA history.

"When I did come out publicly, it was interesting, it was very rare, but I got back-to-back calls from Oprah Winfrey and President Barack Obama," Collins said in an interview with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. "President Obama said 'Congratulations -- what you've done today will have a positive impact on someone you might not ever meet in your lifetime.'

"I think that's a really cool thing and I want to do that again as far as having an opportunity to help someone that I might not ever meet in my lifetime."