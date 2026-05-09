Brooklyn Nets 2025-26 Season Player Grades: Danny Wolf

In a 2025 draft class filled with guards, Danny Wolf was the only big man the Nets took in the first round.

He came to Brooklyn by way of Michigan and had a chance to contribute right away off the bench. Just like the rest of the Nets' rookies, Wolf showed some intriguing promise last season and figures to play a much larger role going forward.

Wolf appeared in 57 games last season, making 15 starts. In just under 21 minutes a night, he put up 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward shot 40.5% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point line. After spending some time in the G-League early on, Wolf was a consistent contributor in the back half of the season.

Wolf's playmaking ability was underrated last season, as he was able to distribute the ball very well for a guy his size. He was able to score in unique ways, knocking down some threes and even getting into the mid-range, too. He had the flexibility to play inside or on the wing, which benefited the Nets on both sides of the ball.

There was a lot to like about Wolf's game last season, but there are also holes that he'll need to fill this offseason. He needs to shoot better from the field and at the rim, especially at 6-foot-11. He needs to do a better job of contesting shots on defense and getting out into transition.

But the biggest question Wolf and the Nets will have to answer going forward is what position truly fits him the best. Despite his size, Wolf isn't a center. He doesn't have the skillset or physicality to play there. He seems to fit best as a forward. However, he's not the most athletic player either. Other star power forwards in the NBA had a lot of success against him last season.

That'll be a huge thing for head coach Jordi Fernandez to think about this offseason. The talent isn't a question for Wolf. His potential is lengthy forward with the ability to spread the floor, knock down shots, and hold his ground defensively. If he's not utilized correctly, though, he could be a tweener with no set role carved out.

While the future may be a bit murky right now for Wolf, there's no denying he made a positive impact as a rookie last season. He quickly turned into a fan-favorite and someone that the Nets desperately want to find a role for going forward. It wasn't a perfect season for Wolf, but he did enough to inspire optimism about his NBA potential.

Season grade: B-