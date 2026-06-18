How the Landscape of the East Will Change Next Season, It's Effects on the Nets

The NBA has reached a stage of parity that makes the league increasingly watchable, but also far more difficult to find consistent success for teams. There have been no back-to-back champions in the past eight seasons.

It's been even longer since there's been a repeat champion from the Eastern Conference. The Miami Heat were the last team to do so in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

The 2026-27 season could be highly unpredictable in the East due to numerous roster changes. From the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons to the No. 15-seeded Washington Wizards, the standings will likely look very different. This could open the window for the Brooklyn Nets to get back into playoff contention.

The Nets are among the teams with a chance to be a very different team next season. There are plenty of trade rumors regarding players like Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, as well as the chance for 2026 NBA Draft trades. The main reason Brooklyn will have an opportunity to jump up in the standings is because of how much internal development it's set to see.

Moving to the top of the conference from last season, the Pistons showed in the playoffs that they weren't ready for true finals contention, and they also have to worry about bringing back key players such as Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins. Detroit's front office will likely want to stay below the first apron, but could still use the non-taxpayer MLE to bring in a contributor.

Other playoff teams from this past season that will look different are the reigning champion New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks will have to worry about Mikal Bridges' extension kicking in, which likely means re-signing anyone would mean going into the second apron. The Cavaliers are in a rut after being swept in the conference finals. They may look to move on from Donovan Mitchell and get below the second apron. The Raptors are younger in comparison to New York and Cleveland, but are a team that's looking to offload multiple big contracts.

Teams that were at the bottom of the standings alongside the Nets are also set to improve. The Indiana Pacers were one of the league's most injured teams last season, but getting back star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the addition of Ivica Zubac should make them playoff contenders. Washington could also take a huge leap forward with plenty of internal development to go with the veteran duo of Trae Young and Anthony Davis –– if the front office chooses to keep them around.

The teams that should see little change and will likely rely on their current cores are the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. These teams could still look different come next season if unforeseen trades take place.

Brooklyn doesn't have to feel rushed to get into playoff contention, even without the rights to its 2027 first-round pick. It will likely be among the NBA's youngest teams again, barring a trade for a veteran star. If anything, it should be even harder for the Nets to make it to the postseason next year. There are only a couple of teams that should be clearly tanking in the East.

Internal development could be the biggest factor heading into next season for several teams trying to break into the playoff picture.