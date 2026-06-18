The Nets are Reportedly Open to Trading Top Players for Good Return

The Brooklyn Nets' best players last season were undoubtedly Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. They were among the oldest players on a developing team.

Although they both saw stellar seasons in certain aspects, their time together as Nets headliners could be coming to an end. For Porter, it's looking like a college student trying to find an apartment, as his time in Brooklyn could turn out to be a one-year rental.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Nets are open to trading both players if the return is right. The margin for an ideal trade is so wide that it may be easier to get a deal done where at least one of Porter or Claxton is sent out. Brooklyn would likely only include the two in trade deals for valuable draft assets or a superstar player.

Porter has been the focal point of trade speculation involving the Nets, often included in deals that net them valuable first-round picks in return. He's likely more on the trade block than Claxton because he is extension eligible and could demand more money than Brooklyn's front office is willing to cough up.

Maintaining cap flexibility is one of the most important things to consider as this rebuild continues. This coming season is far from an all-in campaign.

While Porter may be the more likely trade candidate between the two, it could still make sense to trade Claxton. He's the Nets' longest tenured player –– it's no secret about what he can do in this system. Porter, on the other hand, had a breakout season where he averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals per game. He's approaching 28 years old and may still have room to grow with Brooklyn's core.

Claxton is coming off a bounce-back season on offense, where he averaged 11.7 points and a career-high 3.7 assists per game. His defense wasn't what it usually was, at just 1.1 blocks per game, and his block percentage also went down from 54.1% to 39.3% over the past two seasons.

The key to all of this trade discourse surrounding Porter and Claxton is finding the right value. Who knows what that truly means in the eyes of the Nets' front office? They already have the No. 6 overall pick and two valuable seconds in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, along with a roster that's set to see plenty of internal development. Staying put with solid veterans like Porter and Claxton may not offer championship contention, but it does present a clearer road back to the playoffs.