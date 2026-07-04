Is Terance Mann the Next Domino to Fall for the Brooklyn Nets?

Since the 2025-26 season ended, the Brooklyn Nets have been busy. They acquired Julius Randle, drafted three players in the 2026 NBA Draft, re-signed four players and signed free agents Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner. Brooklyn has been one of the most active teams through this offseason.

There is still roughly $13-$23 million in cap space to work with despite having the allotted 15 roster spots filled. The Nets can offload a smaller contract in return for a bigger contract.

A likely trade candidate for them is Terance Mann. At 29 years old, he's the second-oldest player on the team. He also has the third-highest annual salary at $15.5 million for next season. His ancillary skill set and veteran leadership may not be enough to keep him around any longer.

As a Brooklyn native, Mann's fit with the team was serendipitous, but he had the worst statistical season of his career since his rookie year. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and three assists per game on 45.7% field goal shooting and 36.4% three-point shooting. Mann also averaged career-highs in turnovers and fouls per game.

He staked his first season with the Nets as a chance for him to show he was more than just a role player before he ever even donned the uniform. While Mann didn't get as many opportunities to prove he could do more, he did get more touches as a playmaker than before in his career. Despite averaging a career-high in assists per game, it was clear that he was more suited to be an off-ball guard.

Brooklyn should have more playmaking options to go to before needing Mann to step in, which could help him revert to a better version of himself. On the other hand, he's at the point in his career that most teams around the league know what he is as a player. Mann could offer more to a team looking to offload a bigger contract while still getting a contributor in return.

Before coming to the Nets in the 2025 offseason, Mann was coming off one of the best stretches of his career through 30 games with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on blistering 54.1% field goal shooting 38.6% three-point shooting splits.

Mann recently worked out with Hawks superstar Jalen Johnson, making a return seem plausible. Brooklyn likely wouldn't be able to nab one of Atlanta's players making more than $20 million, but could bring in a bigger contract by getting a third team involved.