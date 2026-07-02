The Brooklyn Nets' Fate Will Lie Heavily in the Hands of Julius Randle

The NBA's 2021 Most Improved Player will play a key role in trying to make the Brooklyn Nets one of the most improved teams in the 2026-27 season. Julius Randle was acquired by the Nets along with the No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (Joshua Jefferson) in a trade that sent out Nic Claxton and the No. 33 pick (Isaiah Evans).

This transaction signaled a slight change in the franchise's trajectory. The rebuild is still on, but that doesn't mean that Brooklyn isn't trying to be more competitive. Randle brings in a player who has become a familiar postseason face over the past seven seasons.

Randle is a player who thrives getting downhill through his physicality and guard-like skills at an imposing 6-foot-9, 250 pounds. He also fits the mold of playmaking that the organization is trying to adopt under head coach Jordi Fernández.

The 31-year-old joins one of the youngest teams in the league, making the new destination a good place to transition to a mentor role. The Nets have a trio of young forwards in Danny Wolf, Noah Clowney and Jefferson who could learn something from Randle. He still has plenty to offer on the court, however, and his fit alongside other players as part of the core is interesting.

Brooklyn is set up to have one of the biggest starting lineups in the NBA next season. From Mikel Brown Jr. to Day'Ron Sharpe, every potential starter is between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-10. The good news for Randle is that he shouldn't have to change his play style too much.

The Nets were last in the NBA this past season for points per game and field goal percentage. Over the past eight seasons, Randle has averaged 21.7 points per game on 46.7% field goal shooting. His poor 3-point shooting brings his overall averages down, but he only attempts around four per game.

Michael Porter Jr. will likely still be the team's primary source of offense. In close games and potential play-in or playoff scenarios, Randle simply offers a more experienced hand that could be trusted to take shots or make the right pass.

The aspect of Randle's game that brings a new fold to Brooklyn is his ability to draw fouls. He averaged over six free-throw attempts per game last season and converted at an 80.2% clip. The Nets were in the bottom half of the league for free-throw attempts per game and free-throw percentage. Not a single player on the team got to the charity stripe more than five times per game on average.

Internal development will no doubt be the biggest factor determining how far the Nets can go next season, but Randle can compensate for players not meeting their potential immediately.