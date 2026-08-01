Julius Randle Excited to Take on Leadership Role with Brooklyn Nets

Julius Randle is expected to play a completely different role for the Brooklyn Nets this season than he did with the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last couple.

In fact, his new role could look very similar to the one he played when he first came to New York seven years ago.

However, it could also look a little bit different, as Randle now has multiple All-Star and All-NBA appearances under his belt for helping the New York Knicks dig out of the basement of the league.

In Brooklyn, he could impart a lot of that wisdom onto the younger guys who are still trying to find their niche in the NBA.

"Really show them how to be a pro, more than anything," Randle said. "Bring that leadership aspect. Just talking to [Sean Marks and Jordi Fernández], they're really excited to have me here. Jordi is really excited. He feels like we've got a chance to win every single game. So to have that confidence from your coach is amazing. For me, it's simple: I just get to come in and be a leader, really show guys how to attack every single day, how to ride the ups and downs of the season, and stay levelheaded, and I'm excited man because we got a lot of talent on this team... and I'm excited to really just help them."



Randle should get a lion's share of the touches this season, as the Nets will likely look to be as competitive as possible with no incentive to tank for a better pick. In fact, Randle's time in Brooklyn could be short-lived if a "box office" All-Star becomes available.

Assuming Randle sticks around, though, the Nets are going to rely on him to set the standard in the locker room, whether it's him willing his team to victory on the court or getting on his guys if they aren't playing up to their fullest potential.

The Nets needed to bring in a guy who isn't afraid to play with a chip on their shoulder. A guy who isn't afraid to get down and dirty. Because when the opponents get tougher and the stakes get higher, nobody is going to show them mercy.

The Nets' record may not look much better next season, but Randle could at least help set a new culture that could make this team more competitive again in the next few years.