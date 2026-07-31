Atlantic Division Matchups Will Make or Break Nets' 2026-27 Season

NBA divisions may not mean too much in this era, but it could be the deciding factor in how far Brooklyn goes next season.

The Nets are looking to emerge from their years of being stuck in the lottery and get back to the postseason in 2027. With the Houston Rockets controlling the Nets’ pick next year, the desire to get back to the postseason is clear for the Nets, but their road won’t be easy.

While Brooklyn made some solid moves over the offseason, such as trading for Julius Randle and drafting Mikel Brown Jr., the rest of the East also made some massive moves. With the East seemingly as deep as it’s been in recent years, the Nets’ hopes of making the play-in aren’t all that high.

Still, if the Nets’ young core can showcase their development and their veterans can make a significant impact, the postseason may not be far-fetched. While the landscape of the entire Eastern Conference will make a postseason appearance tough for the Nets, the Atlantic Division will make things especially tough for Brooklyn.

Last season, the Atlantic was the only division in the East to feature four playoff teams. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, it’s possible that all four of its division foes will be better next season.

With the Knicks coming off a title and the other three taking big risks in hopes of getting closer to a title, the Nets will have their hands full next season. While divisions have a minimal impact on the overall standings, it still means something as the Nets will face each of their division foes four times next season, with some potential for more matchups depending on the NBA Cup.

Ultimately, if the Nets want to make the postseason in 2027, they’ll need to prove themselves when they face playoff teams. And there may be no better way to do that than by finding success against their division rivals.

Last season, Brooklyn went an abysmal 3-13 in matchups against the Atlantic Division. While the team was tanking, those numbers are still a bit eye-opening and show just how far the Nets have to go to get to the postseason.

With divisional opponents making up roughly 20% of the schedule, the Nets can’t afford to dig themselves a hole when they face their most familiar foes. It won’t be easy for the Nets to stay afloat in a division that features four other teams with championship aspirations, but it will be the key to getting postseason basketball in Brooklyn in 2027.