Three Sleeper Picks the Nets Could Steal in the NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets will need to do more with less this draft season, tasked with getting a star-level player with the sixth-overall pick in a four-man draft.

Darius Acuff Jr. seemingly offers the best chance at a superstar scorer at that spot, though the Nets will have options, and could surprise many with their selection and further development.

Below, we’ll evaluate three potentially surprising choices, though ones that could pan out long-term:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Illinois’ guard Keaton Wagler saw the best draft rise in the modern era, coming in as a three-star guard and shooting his way to becoming a top-five-to-seven pick. He’s on the spindlier side at 6-foot-6, but is longer that most guards.

Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, helping to lead the Illini to the Final Four. He isn’t an explosive athlete, having posted zero dunks in his freshman season, though his shooting and shot-making are among the best in the class.

Wagler’s downside is eerily similar to that of current Net Egor Demin, though there’s plenty of elite overlap and star-power associated as well. Both are able to shoot, dribble, pass and more, and could play well alongside one another.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Considered the highest-upside player outside of the top-four, Brown has an immense blend of skill, including positional size and athleticism, high-volume shooting ability, driving and finishing, as well as top-end passing and play-making.

If developed correctly, Brown could certainly return top-five value, or even higher. He profiles similarly as a scorer to Trae Young, though he stands at about 6-foot-5.

The Nets would need to make sure that he shores up his shot-selection and decision-making, though it’s clear that MBJ offers one of the best star gambles in the class following the top group.

Aday Mara, Michigan

If Brooklyn is seemingly wanting to continue leaning into positional size and skill, 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara feels like an easy bet, even at No. 6.

With his immense size he helped Michigan to the title this season, blocking shots, play-finishing and showing off plenty of traditional big man attributes. Even more, Mara has next-level passing ability for his size, something rarely seen.

Six is slightly rich for Mara, though if the Nets simply want to lock down their long-term center, he’s certainly an option. He would need to work on his conditioning and floor-spacing, but could plug in quickly.