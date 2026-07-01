Keon Ellis Agrees to Two-Year Deal with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets continued to reshape their roster in free agency by agreeing to a two-year, $18 million guaranteed contract with 26-year-old guard Keon Ellis, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The signing gives Brooklyn an underrated perimeter defender while reuniting Ellis with head coach Jordi Fernández, who previously worked with him during their time together with the Sacramento Kings. This move makes even more sense for the Nets, considering their decision to decline Ziaire Williams' team option. He was previously the team's best perimeter defender.

Ellis has steadily carved out a reputation as a reliable contributor since entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2022. After beginning his career in Sacramento, he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2026 trade deadline, where he became a valuable rotational piece on one of the Eastern Conference's top teams. Across his 29 games in Cleveland, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.1% from the field. He also got to the free-throw line at a career-best rate and converted on over 80% of attempts.

While his offensive production is solid, Ellis' biggest impact comes on defense. Brooklyn entered the offseason looking to improve its on-ball defense, and multiple reports identified Ellis as an ideal fit for his ability to pressure opposing ball handlers and guard multiple backcourt positions. His familiarity with Fernández's defensive system should allow him to transition quickly into the Nets' rotation.

Ellis also provides floor spacing, something Brooklyn needs more of around its young core. During the 2024-25 season with Sacramento, he shot an impressive 43.3% from beyond the arc while averaging a career-high 8.3 points per game, proving he can thrive as a low-usage, high-efficiency wing capable of knocking down the open ones.

The signing reflects Brooklyn's changing trajectory. After spending the past two seasons accumulating draft assets and prioritizing long-term flexibility, the franchise has made it clear this offseason is about becoming competitive again –– acquiring a bigger name in Julius Randle earlier this offseason. Ellis may not be the headline-grabbing addition of free agency, but he addresses a glaring need with his defensive intensity.

With a proven three-and-D skill set and an established relationship with the coaching staff, Ellis projects to compete for significant minutes immediately. For a Nets team intent on building a tougher identity, the addition of one of the NBA's most underrated role players could prove to be one of their smartest moves.