Latest Darius Acuff Jr. Rumor Could Put Nets In A Bind

Ever since the Brooklyn Nets found out they landed the sixth pick in this year's draft, rumors and speculation have been flying about who they'll grab.

Names like Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., Nate Ament, and Aday Mara have all been speculated to be on the Nets board at six. But by far the most popular mock for the sixth pick has been Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. Any Nets fan hoping for Acuff to be the pick got some troubling news this week with this latest rumor.

According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, Acuff's team "desperately" wants him to land with the Sacramento Kings at the seventh pick. If he's picked by the Clippers at five or the Nets at six, O'Connor said there's a chance he asks for a trade immediately.

From a strictly playing time perspective, this demand makes some sense for Acuff. The Clippers and Nets both have younger guards on the roster who would compete with him for minutes. The cupboard is bare in Sacramento. The Kings could throw Acuff to the wolves and play him a bunch of minutes right away, which is what his team wants.

From a winning basketball game's perspective, Acuff's demand makes less sense. The Kings are known for mismanaging assets, being on the wrong end of lopsided trades, and being very frugal with their resources. Even with Acuff on the roster, the Kings would be stuck in the cellar of a crowded Western Conference.

For the Nets, this rumor puts them in a difficult spot. Acuff would be the most talented player left on the board if he makes it to six. His upside is immense, and the Nets need to take a swing on a potential superstar talent if he's available. But if the rumors about him wanting to avoid Brooklyn at all costs are true, the Nets may not be able to afford that risk.

It leaves Sean Marks and the front office with a few different options. The first one is to select Acuff if he's available and try to mend the relationship with his team. He would be a huge addition to the roster, and the playing-time situation could easily work itself out. That would be the ideal option for the organization to try.

The second option is to pass on Acuff, opting for Brown, Wagler, or a wild card at six. This would eliminate any potential headaches with his camp. But it would also mean that the Nets are passing on the best available player for someone with more risk. Brown and Wagler are great prospects who would help the Nets immediately. Taking them over Acuff would be a hard pill for the fanbase to swallow.

Ultimately, everything will work itself out in a few days at the draft. This sixth pick is very important for the Nets' future. They need to win next season, and Jordi Fernandez is going to rely on whoever they take at six to contribute right away. The front office has to get this right, even with these Acuff rumors putting them in an unenviable situation.