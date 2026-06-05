Evaluating Keaton Wagler's Fit With The Brooklyn Nets

The top four picks in the 2026 NBA Draft seem to be set. In some order, A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson will most likely be the four players off the board first. The draft opens up at the fifth pick with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers will have their pick of elite guards to choose from, including Illinois' Keaton Wagler. Since the draft order was revelaed, Wagler to the Clippers has been a popular pairing. If Los Angeles goes in a different direction at five, the Brooklyn Nets could swoop in and grab Wagler at six.

If the Nets were to select Wagler, what would be his fit on the roster? And what is the potential of a Wagler-led Brooklyn squad?

Keaton Wagler's Fit With The Nets

Wagler is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from Shawnee, Kansas. As a freshman at Illinois, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game playing almost 34 minutes a night. He shot 44.5% from the field and 39.7% from behind the arc. Across five NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 18 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and helped lead the Illini to the Final Four.

For a point guard, Wagler brings excellent size to the table. At Illinois, he was a fantastic driver, consistently finishing tough shots at the rim. He wasn't afraid to get on the glass and do the dirty things. He also made defenders respect his three-point shot, hitting nearly 40% of his looks from there.

Defensively, Wagler has the raw skillset to be great, but he still needs to refine his game on that side of the court. He was a bit undersized in college, so putting on some extra weight and strength will be crucial. He has a solid basketball IQ and active hands, which will help him make some early splash plays defensively. Once that part of his game gets ironed out, Wagler could be a high-motor two-way star.

Like any other guard the Nets may take this year, questions about his fit on the roster will be asked. Brooklyn has a ton of young guards from last year's draft jockeying for playing time. Adding another one won't leave many minutes to spare for everyone. But just like the other top-tier guards, Wagler is a guy who's just too talented to pass up on. Not picking Wagler because you want minutes for Ben Saraf or Drake Powell would be a tough decision to justify to the fanbase.

Ultimately, the Nets need talented players with superstar upside. Wagler projects to be that kind of player. He has traits the Nets crave and desperately need, while also being one of the best players available if he gets to six. Sean Marks would have to think hard about selecting Wagler if he's on the board.