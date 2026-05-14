NBA Draft: Nets Building Relationships With A Few Major Guard Prospects

Falling in the NBA Draft Lottery was one of the toughest pills the Brooklyn Nets have had to swallow in franchise history. 2026 was supposed to be the year they grabbed a generational prospect, finishing 20-62 with the top odds at No. 1. Instead, the Nets will pick sixth overall.

It's a tough consolation prize, but Brooklyn will move forward by weighing its options, whether it's trading up or selecting one of the many talents available. The NBA Draft Combine has given prospects a chance to show off their physicals while also meeting with teams.

The Nets have been active in talking to players, according to multiple reports from Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. Reports say that a few major guard prospects have already started to build relationships with the organization.

Mikel Brown Jr. told the media that he met with Brooklyn and looks forward to "building a relationship" before the draft. The 6-foot-4 point guard was one of many freshmen to take over college basketball this past season, averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Louisville Cardinals.

Mikel Brown Jr. said he already met with the Nets and he looks forward to “building a relationship” with the team throughout the pre-draft process. pic.twitter.com/l9Dn1JD2OY — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) May 13, 2026

Brown has a lot of two-way upside with his taller frame at the one. He isn't afraid to take the outside shot, but can also playmake for teammates as a floor general. Defensively, he posted a near-6-foot-8 wingspan at the combine.

The other prospect the Nets have spoken to, according to Slater, is Darius Acuff Jr. The 6-foot-2 point guard talked about what he brings to the table and carrying that 'superstar' label into the future.

Darius Acuff Jr. said he met with the Nets. What would he bring to Brooklyn?



"Definitely a superstar point guard. I'll bring a lot of excitement to any city I go.”



What does being a superstar mean to him?



“A lot of accolades. Being on a winning team. It starts with the PG.” pic.twitter.com/VOrCHo6a3x — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) May 13, 2026

"Definitely a superstar point guard," Acuff said. "I'll bring a lot of excitement to any city I go to. Straight from day one."

“A lot of accolades. Being on a winning team. It starts with the point guard, so any city I go to, I just want to win."

Acuff took more spotlight as this past season moved along, especially in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. The freshman averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, taking the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Sweet 16.

The Nets will have to decide which of the many guard prospects they will want to take after meeting with them and bringing them in for workouts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. Do they want more of an on-ball, flashy scorer in Acuff, or opt for a taller shooter with two-way potential in Brown? There will be a lot of pressure as Brooklyn looks to add its next franchise cornerstone.