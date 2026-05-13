Could the Brooklyn Nets Trade Up in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Disappointment was the only thing Brooklyn Nets fans could feel after the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. Coming into Sunday's drawing, the Nets were tied for the top odds at the No. 1 overall pick with a 52.1% chance to land in the top four.

But the broadcast concluded with Brooklyn dropping multiple spots to No. 6 overall. A draft that once had a franchise ready to take the next big superstar of the class left it slipping to the second tier of prospects.

However, nothing is set in stone. Reports suggest that the Nets could trade up to go as high as No. 1 (Washington Wizards). AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson could still be in play.

However, there will be some competition. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also noted the Utah Jazz (No. 2 overall) as a potential bidder. Dybantsa is a product of Utah Prep and BYU, not far from the Delta Center.

If the Nets go all in and make a deal with Washington, it would be an absolute haul. The positive is that Brooklyn has the pieces to make it happen and still have enough capital left over. The real question is whether the Wizards would even consider giving up the opportunity to take a generational talent with the top selection.

Let's say Washington is a no-go. The Nets could still make a move if they're aggressive enough. The Chicago Bulls were hit with major lottery luck at No. 4, likely to be either Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer if the Memphis Grizzlies don't grab at No. 3.

The LA Clippers were thanking the basketball gods after Sunday's lottery, landing within their pick protection range from the Ivica Zubac-Indiana Pacers trade back in February. Any of Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr. or Kingston Flemings could go then.

If the Nets see a prospect they desperately want, they could certainly move up with the right deal. It would be a slew of future first-round picks departing to another organization, but in a such a loaded class, it might be worth it.

Brooklyn will not only have to evaluate its most coveted players, but also where other teams are in terms of its own top choices. Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer and Wilson are the consensus top four, but if the Nets and Clippers love the same prospect, Brooklyn could engage in talks to secure that talent.

It's still very early in the pre-draft process, but mistakes can't be made this June. GM Nearly two years ago, Sean Marks made a trade with the Houston Rockets to bring back the Nets' 2025 and 2026 first-round picks, but he's on thin ice after both of those slipped in the lottery.

To make matters worse, Houston has swap rights to Brooklyn's 2027 pick. Now is the time to double down and secure a top talent in this year's class, which has way more hype than the next.