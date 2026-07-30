Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Make Michael Porter Jr. Decision Until Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets have a big decision to make with their leading scorer, and the trade deadline could become the perfect outlet.

Last offseason, the Nets made one of the biggest deals of the summer, sending Cam Johnson to Denver in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick. While it was uncertain how Porter would fare in Brooklyn upon arrival, he responded with a career year, averaging 24.2 points per game and showing he can be more than just a high-level role player.

Although that was a good sign for Brooklyn, it’s also put the Nets in a tough spot when it comes to Porter’s future. Now going into the final year of his current deal, Porter and the Nets could agree to an extension this offseason or potentially allow his situation to result in free agency next summer.

However, the Nets’ best move may be to solve their problem somewhere in the middle, specifically around the trade deadline. With Porter’s expiring deal, the Nets may be hard-pressed to find an ideal trade partner this offseason if the team has concerns about a long-term extension.

In recent years, major deadline deals have been somewhat limited, but the Nets and Sean Marks are certainly no strangers to making February blockbusters. Getting the most in a deal for Porter this offseason may be somewhat difficult, whereas getting a half-season from Porter and then dealing him could give the Nets some more confidence in the route they choose to take.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to dealing Porter now would be his market. Considering teams don’t necessarily know whether he’d revert to his Nuggets form or stay capable of averaging over 20 points a night in a new situation, his value is questionable.

However, after a few months of him playing alongside Julius Randle on a new-look Nets team looking to make the play-in, there should be much more clarity on that front. Plus, if Porter looks good and appears ready to contribute to a postseason appearance, the Nets could always still opt for an extension with the forward once he gets to free agency.

Still, if Porter shows some solid flashes and a team has interest in adding him at the deadline, the Nets should be more than willing to listen. With development still being the top priority in Brooklyn, a Porter trade may still be the best route, but it makes the most sense to wait until February to make that call.