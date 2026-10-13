Nets Big Man Could be Among NBA's Most Underrated Additions

The Brooklyn Nets made an under-the-radar move in the offseason, and it could pay off soon.

After the Nets won only 20 games a season ago, the team became one of the most interesting over the summer. Still anticipated to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Nets are ready to prove their doubters wrong, and their new faces should play a significant role in that quest.

While Julius Randle has headlined those additions, and Mikel Brown Jr. and even Keon Ellis are often mentioned, Moe Wagner is right there in the mix as well. After bouncing around early in his career, Wagner found a bit of a home in Orlando alongside his brother before making the trip north to Brooklyn over the offseason.

With Randle, Day’Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf already in the frontcourt, it’s unlikely Wagner will be stealing the spotlight anytime soon. Yet, he may prove to be exactly what Brooklyn needs in a backup big man.

His counting stats aren’t going to jump off the page, but much like some of his new teammates, his impact will go beyond what the box score says. Although he’s still virtually in the prime of his career, Wagner’s signing may be best measured in how he impacts the team outside of pure basketball.

Never afraid to get in a scuffle or go back and forth with an opponent, Wagner’s attitude may be his most overlooked attribute. The Nets are looking to get back into the postseason after spending the past three years in the lottery, so adding a veteran who can help set the tone of toughness for Jordi Fernandez’s squad is massive.

The Nets’ quest for a playoff spot won’t begin or end with Wagner by any means, but his ability to put together solid performances off the bench and fill in as a spot starter will be incredibly valuable. Having dealt with injury issues in recent years, Wagner isn’t someone the Nets should rely on too heavily, but he should still be a real difference-maker when he gets on the floor.

It remains to be seen exactly how Wagner or the rest of Brooklyn’s offseason additions will impact the team, but there should be some excitement going into opening night. Wagner has plenty of qualities that should make him a coveted backup big around the league, and he’ll be one of many Nets looking to prove his and the team’s naysayers wrong over the next 82 games and beyond.