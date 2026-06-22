Nets Last Minute Pre-Draft Workout Shows the Front Office is Covering its Bases

The Brooklyn Nets are in a paradox of too many choices when it comes to the 2026 NBA Draft. That's not necessarily a bad thing in this context.

They hold the No. 6, 33 and 43 picks in this week's draft. Brooklyn's second round picks do offer intrigue in a deep class, but the bulk of attention is being put on the sixth pick. There are a lot of different paths that the front office could take towards the pick.

Staying put with the pick wouldn't be a bad thing, but there are opportunities to trade up or down. It was reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that the Nets have been making calls to trade up into the top four. The consensus best four players in the class are Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer. They are also considered to be in a higher tier than the rest of the class.

On the other hand, the Nets' last minute pre-draft workout with Morez Johnson Jr. signals that they are considering a trade down. Johnson has been one of, if not the biggest, draft risers and is now a projected lottery pick.

Selecting Johnson with the sixth pick would be a reach, but trading back with the Oklahoma City Thunder at pick 12 may net them their 17th pick as well. This is the kind of draft class where front offices will want to take flyers on as many prospects as possible. Even after taking five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn could use more youth.

The 20-year-old helped Michigan to a national title this past season, averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He was an All-Big Ten Team and Big Ten All-Defensive selection. There is some uncertainty in the Nets front court, making a physical forward like Johnson a potential fit.

This last-minute workout doesn't mean that they like Johnson more than any other prospect down the board. Brooklyn has also been tied to Aday Mara and Brayden Burries in the case that it does acquire a pick in the late lottery.

Since the team is still in the early stages of its rebuild, that means the front office can draft based on preference rather than immediate fit. The Nets' draft decision will likely also stem from compatibility with their current core. How players fit next to Egor Dëmin and other long-term pieces will play a big factor.