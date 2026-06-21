This Guard is Going Under the Radar as a Draft Option for the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets front office is in a position to go after their big board darlings in the 2026 NBA Draft rather than drafting based on immediate fit. Although the media has made it seem like it's currently a two-man race between Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. at the No. 6 pick for the Nets, there are many different avenues for them to take, depending on their preferences.

One possibility for them is to trade down. In a top-heavy draft, moving down a few spots to compile more assets while still getting a promising talent isn't a bad move.

A name that has quietly been in the mix if Brooklyn does move down in the draft is Arizona's Brayden Burries. At 21 years old, he's older than other guard prospects in this class, but he'd still fit into the Nets' timeline. Burries looked poised in his lone college season and should be more NBA-ready than other guards ranked ahead of him.

He's been frequently mocked in the No. 8-No. 12 pick range. The most common spot for Burries has been with the ninth pick to the Dallas Mavericks. Moving back a few picks could net them another first-round pick in this draft or multiple future assets.

Burries would be a strong fit for Brooklyn because he aligns with the franchise's versatile, two-way identity.

At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, he combines great size and strength with polished footwork on offense and plenty of versatility as a defender. Burries can create offense at all three levels and finish through contact, while his improving perimeter shot makes him a reliable off-ball option. Defensively, he competes with intensity and has the physical tools to guard multiple positions. While he is not a primary playmaker and still needs to improve his decision-making, his well-rounded skill set fits Brooklyn’s developmental timeline and roster needs.

Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Wildcats. He started in every game of the season, not enduring any major injuries, and what made him stand out from other guards in the class was his consistency. In every month of the season besides November, Burries averaged at least 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.

The Nets may need more help on the offensive end as opposed to defensive upgrades, but he'd offer a high floor as a secondary creator while immediately being one of the team's best perimeter defenders.