Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Could be Pivot Option For Teams Following LeBron's Decision

LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers had a direct effect on the rest of the NBA.

Commissioner Adam Silver admitted that he needed James to sign with his new team so the 2026-27 schedule could be set. Other organizations also prepared pivot options if James didn't join their team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers –– a team that was heavily tied to James throughout his decision process –– already signed Mario Hezonja from overseas.

The Brooklyn Nets have yet to be impacted by the fallout of James' deal with the 76ers, but that will change one way or another. The ageless superstar moved to a division rival, meaning the Nets will now see him alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid four times next season.

Another wrinkle could be thrown into James' impact on the Nets because other teams that were going all in on him now will likely search for other players to fill that void.

Brooklyn has a rangy forward in Michael Porter Jr. who is extension eligible this offseason, although talks of re-signing are still in the early stages. Porter has been in trade rumors since landing with the Nets, but making something work is an entirely different challenge.

The main positive of being in the LeBron sweepstakes was knowing he would sign a cheap deal. Porter, on the other hand, is in his prime and will seek a deal close to the maximum offer.

Brooklyn's front office has expressed interest in keeping Porter around long-term, given his elite abilities as a scorer and rebounder. He's already 28 years old, so he may not fit the timeline exactly, but young teams need veterans with winning experience to lead the way.

The only reason why the Nets front office would send out Porter is if he demands a trade. He doesn't need the extension this offseason. If anything, it's more likely that the team waits until the 2027 trade deadline to either extend Porter or trade him away. Brooklyn can't be one of the league's worst three teams with the new lottery rules. Without Porter, there's not an elite scorer to carry the offensive load.

Other teams searching for a player who could somewhat replicate James' production will likely reach out to the Nets. The Golden State Warriors were committed to teaming him up with Stephen Curry. Their championship window is closing, and they could be desperate to bring in another star.

Mock Trade to Warriors

Nets Receive:

• Kristaps Porzingis

• Moses Moody

• Brandin Podziemski

• 2033 first round pick - Top 10 protected

Warriors Receive:

• Michael Porter Jr.