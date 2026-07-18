Buy or Sell: Michael Porter Jr.'s Future with the Brooklyn Nets

For the greater part of the 2000s, many kids across many generations would flip on ESPN the second they came home from a long day of school.

One of the programs they'd tune into was Around the Horn, with Buy or Sell being the show's most popular segment.

In today's world, Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the Brooklyn Nets may or may not be important enough to make that segment.

Assuming it is and I had a chance to make my thoughts known (preferably without a mute button), I would sell Porter's future with the franchise.

Nets GM Sean Marks has often spoken about maintaining flexibility and has never made direct comments suggesting positive momentum toward a contract extension between the two parties.

The Nets are still years away from becoming a true championship contender, unless a player of Anthony Edwards' ilk suddenly falls in their lap. With the Minnesota Timberwolves recently acquiring LaMelo Ball, I don't see that happening any time soon.

But even if the Nets do land that transcendent superstar, the money Porter could demand annually in his next contract, which could be nearly $40 million, could hamstring the Nets' ability to surround their superstar with enough depth to win a title in the apron era.

The New York Knicks got a stroke of generational luck when Jalen Brunson took an unprecedented discount to stick around, allowing them to pay Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart en route to winning the 2026 NBA Finals.

If Porter is willing to take that same type of discount, maybe he and the Nets could come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

Even so, at 28 years old, Porter is better served to contribute to a team that's ready to compete now, not on a team that is still in a rebuilding stage.

Porter admitted he stopped trying last season after missing out on the All-Star Game. It's hard to see him making the All-Star Game this upcoming season, barring a big turnaround in the Nets' record, so the next best thing for Porter is to play for a team with a legitimate chance to win each night.

Porter excelled in his first season with the Nets, averaging nearly 25 points per game on solid efficiency. However, the best move for the Nets to make at this time is to trade Porter for future assets rather than extend his contract.