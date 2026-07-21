Nets' Star Already Top Trade Target Entering 2026-27 NBA Season

The 'dead period' of the NBA offseason is technically here, although there's nothing dead about what's going on in the market right now. As the world awaits LeBron James' free agency, trade rumors have continued to persist around a few high-profile names, one of whom is Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr.

Most of the players that many thought would change teams have already departed, but that same trade noise that surrounded the 28-year-old last season has grown a bit louder as of late. Porter is up for a contract extension and could be moved if he and the Nets can't come to an agreement.

The reasoning behind Brooklyn potentially trading Porter has changed since the new NBA Draft Lottery rules were introduced, but the central idea hasn't wavered: his contract is up in 2027, set to make $40.8 million this season. The Nets are expected to explore a trade if he isn't extended, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Such uncertainty has made Porter one of the top trade candidates in the latter stages of the offseason. He had a legitimate case to be a first-time All-Star last season, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 46-36-86 shooting splits.

The former NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets built major value with new opportunities in Brooklyn. While the Nets posted a putrid 20-62 record, he was clearly an efficient scorer and lifted their floor.

According to databallr, the team posted a 116.0 offensive rating when Porter was on the floor in medium/high-leverage possessions, as opposed to a 104.1 rating when he was on the sidelines. Organizations like the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons could use his services to elevate scoring output and pace.

While James (UFA) is the most talked-about star in free agency right now, other names to watch include Jalen Duren (RFA) and Jonathan Kuminga (UFA). But when you look at the trade landscape, Porter stands out as the top of the list of elite guys who have not yet been moved.

The Nets could choose to test Porter alongside All-Star acquisition Julius Randle, as well as rookie sensation Mikel Brown Jr., who averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals across three NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas.

Keep an eye on the status of Porter's extension talks with Brooklyn. If he and the Nets can't reach an agreement on a new deal, the organization could bring back some serious value by putting him on the trade block.