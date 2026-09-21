Nets' Mikel Brown Jr. Given Clutch Praise From Fellow Incoming Rookie

Down the stretch of tight games, it's always nice to have a player who can create their own shot in the most tense moments of the 48-minute affair.

Brooklyn Nets fans have become accustomed to seeing some of the best scorers go to work in those situations in years past, and they very well could have another player set to take on those responsibilities for years to come.

When Morez Johnson Jr. was asked which rookie he'd trust to take the game-winning shot, he went with none other than Mikel Brown Jr.

The best scorer?

The best defender?

Most trustworthy to take a game-winning shot?



Rookie superlatives with the Class of 2026 🤩



The 2026-27 NBA season begins Oct. 20! pic.twitter.com/BYcEAEjQut — NBA (@NBA) September 17, 2026

Brown could be in for a Rookie of the Year caliber campaign, though he'll likely face stiff competition from AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

The Louisville product will likely be given the starting point guard position right away and slide in alongside Egor Demin.

Brown will probably have to defer touches to Julius Randle, Michael Porter Jr. and Demin for the majority of games, but he can use that as an opportunity to learn from some of the best playmakers in the league today and work on his off-ball game, where the Nets hope he could kill opposing defenses as his career progresses.

Brown has limitless range and a fearless driving ability, though he can be prone to taking some ill-advised shots at times.

However, what was considered an ill-advised shot decades ago isn't quite considered that now, so as long as Brown proves he can make a decent percentage of his shots from a far distance, the Nets will likely live with the results.

Brown already seems to have a good feel for the game and how to control the tempo of it, as he's a smooth operator in the pick-and-roll and has a beautiful looking floater.

Defenses will likely dare him to dribble into traffic and throw multiple defenders to strike some fear into him, but from what Brown has shown so far on the court and in interviews, it's extremely hard to get him rattled.

The Nets will likely begin the season running their offense through Randle and Porter, but as we get closer to the trade deadline, Brooklyn could start preparing a future without both guys.

If Randle and/or Porter eventually get traded, that would open up Brown to have a breakout stretch down the stretch of the season, when he'll have a lot more NBA experience under his belt.