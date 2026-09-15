Mikel Brown Jr.'s Rookie of the Year Case May Hinge on Nets' Success

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of intriguing storylines for next season, and their latest draft pick is a big reason.

Going into next season, the Nets will be looking to come out of their rebuild phase and get back to playing competitive basketball. With hopes of postseason basketball being played in Brooklyn for the first time since 2023, the Nets will be looking for any bright spots they can get.

Perhaps the clearest candidate to be a bright spot for the franchise next season and beyond is the team’s 2026 first-round pick. Mikel Brown Jr., taken with the No. 6 overall pick out of Louisville in June, could be a franchise cornerstone in Brooklyn, and his first season could go a long way in proving that.

In his lone season at Louisville, Brown averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists as he helped the Cardinals to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Obviously, the NBA is a different animal, but the goal should remain largely the same for Brown: put up impressive numbers and get his team to the postseason.

Looking ahead to the season, Brown isn’t exactly one of the favorites in the Rookie of the Year race. Sitting behind the top four picks in odds and being in the same range as some of the other players drafted in his range, Brown has some work to do if he wants to be a serious contender for Rookie of the Year.

While he wasn’t a top pick, getting to Brooklyn at No. 6 should give him as good an opportunity as anyone else to put up big numbers. Of course, he may still fall a bit short in comparison to some of his peers, especially those drafted at the top who are anticipated to turn their respective franchises around.

Still, getting some wins on the board and helping the Nets get into the postseason could be where Brown separates himself a bit. Perhaps needing to mold a case similar to Kon Knueppel’s last season, being a key piece of a surprise team that gets into the postseason could be enough to become a Rookie of the Year finalist, even if he doesn’t win the award.

Ultimately, Brooklyn’s season would be a success if Brown can be a Rookie of the Year finalist, regardless of whatever else happens. In a year with franchise-altering talent coming into the league, having your No. 6 pick manage a top three finish in Rookie of the Year voting could be a sign for future success.

Of course, if Brown can put it all together and win some hardware in year one, the Nets may have found their franchise cornerstone.