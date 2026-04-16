Nets NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets and Dream Trade Scenarios
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The Brooklyn Nets' tanking season has partly paid off. They secured top odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers with the third-worst record in the NBA.
Brooklyn cannot fall below the seventh overall pick in the draft, so that greatly narrows down the crop of players if it chooses to retain its pick. The Nets are in a position where they can draft the best player available, but here are the players who would fit best within that range.
1. Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas
Peterson is a lock to go in the top three of the draft, meaning Brooklyn would at least have to stay put in the lottery to have a chance at him. He uses all of his 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame to get downhill and create space. The validity of his injury and motor concerns is in question, but his talent and upside are undeniable.
The Nets took three guards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but Peterson's skill set is vastly different as a play initiator that could slot in nicely next to Egor Demin or Nolan Traoré.
2. AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU
The other best-case scenario, if the ping pong balls fall Brooklyn's way, is in Dybantsa. He's widely considered the best player in this stacked class regardless of fit. Dybantsa is a three-level scorer and offers upside on the defensive end. He's not going to play with the ball –– instead being more of a one-move-and-go type of player –– and even when he's stopped, he has ball fakes and head fakes in his bag to score over talented defenders.
The Nets ran a forward duo of Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney for the majority of this season, but Dybantsa would immediately start over Clowney or Porter Jr. pending a potential trade.
3. Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama
Philon Jr. would be a player that Brooklyn could grab if it drops in the lottery. He's a light guard at 175 pounds, but stands 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan. His tight handle, combined with a high motor on defense, makes him possibly the best two-way guard in the draft.
Philon Jr. has the potential to be the lead guard for the Nets. Demin didn't show as much playmaking prowess as expected in his rookie season, and Traoré needs to work on his turnover issues. Philon Jr. thrives in pick-and-roll scenarios as well, which fits perfectly in head coach Jordi Fernández's system.
Dream Trades
Brooklyn doesn't own its 2027 first-round pick, so it has the opportunity to use some of the assets it's compiled to go in on a star who can help compete for the playoffs next season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Nets Mock Trade
Nets acquire:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks acquire:
Michael Porter Jr.
Drake Powell
Ben Saraf
Josh Minott
BKN 2028 top 10 protected 1st round pick
NYK 2029 unprotected 1st round pick
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets would "seriously consider making an offer" for Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. The claim still stands in the offseason as the former MVP is open to a trade. Brooklyn can provide draft compensation along with an All-Star caliber player in Porter Jr. and promising young players.
Ja Morant to the Nets Mock Trade
Nets acquire:
Ja Morant
Grizzlies acquire:
Terance Mann
Ben Saraf
PHI 2028 top 8 protected 1st round pick
Morant's value is as low as it's been in his career. While he may be happy to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies, a split seems likely with their current direction. He'd immediately be a lead guard with the Nets and can help a player like Traoré grow as a twitchy downhill creator. Brooklyn doesn't have many offensive initiators, and Morant could provide a spark on a low-risk deal.
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Colin Simmons, who hails from Omaha, NE, is currently studying journalism at the University of Missouri. He is the Sports Editor for the student newspaper 'The Maneater.'Follow simmons_colin06