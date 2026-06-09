Nets Predicted to Land Four-Time Defensive Player of the Year for Nic Claxton

The Brooklyn Nets could look to move on from their longest tenured player this offseason.

Ideally, the Nets would land some assets that could help them build for the future in any potential deal. However, the Nets could just as easily acquire a veteran who has experience playing deep in the playoffs, Eamon Cassels of Dunking With Wolves writes.

Rudy Gobert is seven years older than Nic Claxton, as the Nets' big man could be a much better fit with Minnesota Timberwolves' superstar Anthony Edwards.

Claxton's playmaking skills could force interior defenders to step outside and unclog driving and cutting lanes for Edwards, where he's proven he can inflict a considerable amount of damage.

Edwards formed a nice tandem with Karl-Anthony Towns during their time together, given Towns's ability to stretch the floor and make plays for his teammates. While Claxton won't bring the shooting that KAT brings, Claxton's playmaking skills and knack for operating at the elbow could still provide an immediate boost for Minnesota's offense.

The Timberwolves' perimeter defense would also benefit immensely, with Jaden McDaniels, Edwards and Claxton all capable of forming a swarming, clamp down defense out there.

The Nets may want Minnesota to send draft capital in exchange for taking on Gobert's hefty salary in this case, as the Stifle Tower just doesn't fit in with the Nets' longterm vision.

In the short term, though, Gobert could at least provide solid enough production to keep the Nets somewhat competitive and perhaps build up his trade value enough to where Brooklyn could flip him to a contender in need of rebounding and rim protection.

Having a big man like Gobert who operates less with the ball in his hands and more as a rim runner could open up more playmaking reps for Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré, both floor generals who could use all the practice they can get in terms of reading what the defense gives them and identifying angles in real time.

The Nets seem to be in a position to possibly make a big trade this offseason, with a Finals MVP possibly coming to Brooklyn. If Gobert doesn't come to Brooklyn, perhaps another big-time rim protector could make his way to the borough.

Whether Claxton sticks around in Brooklyn or not, its apparent that the Nets could use a rim protecting big to help them prevent their opponents from getting easy looks inside.