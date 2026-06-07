Michael Porter Jr. enjoyed a breakout first season with the Brooklyn Nets, garnering considerable All-Star buzz.

However, his stay in the borough could be short-lived, as the Nets could look to send him packing in a three-team deal that'd land a two-time Finals MVP in Brooklyn, Last Word on Sports' Frederick Okocha pitches.

The Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Michael Porter Jr, No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 NBA Draft (via LAC)

Brooklyn Nets get: Kawhi Leonard, No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 NBA Draft (via OKC), No. 17 Overall Pick in 2026 NBA Draft (via OKC)

Los Angeles Clippers get: Jalen Williams

Leonard is a bit of an injury risk, especially at this stage of his career, though he's coming off one of his better seasons in recent memory.

Though he could lose a little bit of an extra step on drives to the rim and as a defender, he has some attributes that age well, given his brute strength and automatic midrange jumper.

Leonard may not be seen as a realistic trade target for the Nets, but he's exactly the two-way threat that could bring a much-needed boost and presence to a group in desperate need of learning to win at the highest level.

Sooner rather than later, the Nets' young core is going to have to become exposed to winning basketball games. Constant losing creates bad habits and poor vibes in the locker room.

The Thunder are a prime example of a team who brought in a superstar well past their 30th birthday into a rebuilding situation, acquiring Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook in 2019.

Paul helped OKC get to the playoffs while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was continuing to develop into the MVP we're seeing today. Though the Thunder bottomed out for a couple of seasons after that, SGA getting to experience playoff basketball and play alongside one of the best floor generals early on in his career almost certainly accelerated his development.

This Nets roster is missing a bona fide shot creator. One you can reliably put the ball in his hands to take over down the stretch of tightly contested games.

The Nets are also well equipped to help set Leonard up for clean looks all over the court with their rolodex of playmakers at multiple positions.

While this trade is highly unlikely to manifest, it's one Nets GM Sean Marks could consider if it was ever proposed to him.