Nets' Next Big Move Becoming Increasingly Clear Amid Trade Rumors

Of the lottery teams, no organization has been involved in more trade rumors than the Brooklyn Nets right now. They arguably suffered the biggest disappointment during the lottery drawing, dropping to the No. 6 pick while having the best odds at No. 1 with a 52.1% chance to land in the top four.

Thus, the floodgates have opened for a slew of trade possibilities. This is supposed to be the offseason in which, regardless of who they acquire, the Nets get better. They can build upon the youth or go star hunting, but either way, this summer should leave Brooklyn with a better roster. The franchise can't afford to stay stagnant.

So many predictions have been floating around since the lottery drawing. Whether it be moving up to No. 1 or even within the top three, the Nets are one of the few teams to watch for a blockbuster move leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft.

But no matter what direction the front office goes, Brooklyn's next big move has to come soon. Now is the time to pounce on an opportunity after being put in an underwhelming position.

There are a few suitors for the Nets, but according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints, it would be shocking if any teams in the top four trade back to No. 6.

However, that doesn't make it impossible. Maybe it's a long shot for the Wizards to give up the chance to take AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, but perhaps the Memphis Grizzlies would be interested in offloading Ja Morant's contract and the No. 3 pick for an absolute haul.

It's also not ridiculous to say that the LA Clippers may be convinced to do a No. 5-No. 6 swap if Brooklyn has a prospect it knows it wants to take.

This isn't to say that the sixth overall pick won't provide the Nets with their next franchise cornerstone, because it certainly can. But to go into the lottery with a chance of landing a generational prospect like Dybantsa or Peterson, only to end up falling back in the order, is a signal to create improvement yourself rather than waiting for the NBA to gift a high pick.

Brooklyn is expected to either go star hunting or target players to build upon their young core, but if they ultimately stay silent, they'll regret it. The harsh reality is that the Nets can't keep waiting for the rain. They have to dig the well themselves.