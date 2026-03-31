Assessing the Brooklyn Nets Draft Capital Through 2028

The Brooklyn Nets began a rebuild in the 2024 offseason, but didn't have a single draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to build off. They made up for it in the 2025 cycle by setting a record with five first-round selections.

While the method wasn't exactly a quantity over quality approach –– each pick is made with the hopes of getting a contributing player –– it did raise the floor of Brooklyn's draft class.

Of the Nets' five draftees in 2025, they took two of the three youngest players in the entire draft with Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf, and the rookie with the fourth most made threes currently in Egor Demin. That's without Demin playing for over a month due to a season-ending injury. Add in Danny Wolf and Drake Powell, who have both done a bit of everything and it can be deduced that the class has set a solid baseline for what it could turn into eventually.

Future Draft Assets

2026: Unprotected first-round pick (own), unprotected second-round pick (ATL), second-round pick swap (LAC, BOS, IND or MIA swap rights)

2027: First-round pick swap (HOU swap rights), unprotected first-round pick (NYK), unprotected second-round pick (LAL)

2028: First-round pick (PHI protected 1-8), unprotected first-round pick (own), unprotected second-round pick (own), unprotected second-round pick (ATL), unprotected second-round pick (MEM)

The most glaring aspect of the Nets' three-year outlook is that they don't control their destiny in the 2027 draft. The Houston Rockets are likely to stay near the top of the standings in the 2026-27 season and swap their pick with Brooklyn. Also, the New York Knicks 2027 first-round pick is likely to be towards the back half of the selections.

Given the Nets' projected lack of a high-quality draft pick in 2027, it makes more sense for them to try to be competitive next season. They can choose to use some of the draft capital they've stockpiled during their rebuild to trade for more proven talent or rely on internal development and a good draft cycle in 2026.

Brooklyn owns its pick in the upcoming draft and is currently in the bottom three of the standings, meaning it has equal odds at the No. 1 pick. Anything in the top five would be a coveted pick with how stacked the 2026 draft class is shaping up to be.

The Nets have the most picks in the 2028 draft with five. They have the rights to both their first and second-round pick as well as two seconds from other organizations. The top eight protected first from the Philadelphia 76ers could belong to Brooklyn, with how promising a young core the 76ers have. The 2025 draft was the first time Philadelphia selected in the top eight since 2017.

In the end, even if the Nets' 2027 draft position is uncertain, they have a clear chance to expedite their rebuild and establish themselves as a competitive team in the upcoming years.