Nets Superfan Mr. Whammy to Attend 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

Bruce Reznick, known as "Mr. Whammy," will be in attendance at the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery on May 10.

However, the Brooklyn Nets superfan will not be representing the team. Instead, he'll simply be there as a guest, according to CJ Holmes of the New York Daily News.

See you in Chicago on May 10th pic.twitter.com/LzU1JX37QP — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) April 28, 2026

Mr. Whammy is known for distracting opposing players at the free-throw line, even getting mocked for his antics by Draymond Green. LeBron James has even issued a complaint about Mr. Whammy's antics.

Mr. Whammy refrains from pulling off the same antics against former Nets players, as he is oftentimes greeted by some of the best players to ever rock Brooklyn (or even New Jersey) across their chest.

Mr. Whammy has supported the Nets back when they played in the swamps, rooting for them through their run to the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

With that said, the Nets are hoping their superfan being in attendance could give the franchise the luck it desperately needs to get the team back on a winning trajectory.

This draft class is loaded with many potential game-changing prospects, including AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson.

Though the Nets hope they can land the rights to the No. 1 pick on draft night, getting anywhere in the top 3 or 4 will be a win for this team and put them in firm position to accelerate their rebuild.

The last time the Nets had the No. 1 overall pick was in 2000, when they selected Kenyon Martin at that spot.

Martin, of course, helped the Nets get to the Finals in 2002 and 2003 with Jason Kidd leading the charge, though he departed for the Denver Nuggets only just a handful of seasons with the Nets.

The last time the Nets drafted in the top 3 was in 2010, when they selected Derrick Favors. Favors was eventually traded to the Utah Jazz in a deal that sent Deron Williams to New Jersey.

The Nets have largely gotten most of their talent through big time trades and free agent signings over the past two decades, though Brook Lopez was able to carve out a significant role with the Nets despite being the No. 10 overall pick in 2008.

The worst pick the Nets can end up with is the No. 7 spot in this year's draft, but a game-changing prospect could still very well be available there.