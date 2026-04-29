Brooklyn Nets Bet on Potential in Latest Mock Draft

The Brooklyn Nets have rightfully been one of the most forgotten teams in the NBA over the last couple of months. From an abysmal final 20 games of their regular season to the first round of the playoffs heating up, they've had few reasons to be in the news cycle.

All eyes have been on the NBA Draft Lottery on May 10, and then they will shift to the 2026 NBA Draft in late June. The Nets currently have three picks –– one in the top seven of the first and two seconds –– and could go in several directions with their selections.

ESPN released its latest two-round predictions on Tuesday, courtesy of Jeremy Woo. He had Brooklyn betting on youth, much like it did in 2025.

No. 3: Cameron Boozer/F/Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Staying in the top three is all that the Nets can ask for in the lottery. Even if they stay at pick No. 3, one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Boozer could change their trajectory for the better. Boozer stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 250 pounds, and could look to lean up to increase his athleticism.

The way he fits into Brooklyn's roster would be as a small-ball center or a bigger forward who can slot in next to Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe. Either way, Boozer is a player who would come in and start immediately. He won't help the defensive side of the ball tremendously, but can boost the league's worst offense through his floor-stretching abilities and playmaking.

No. 33: Juke Harris/G/Wake Forest

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) handles the ball guarded by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While the Nets will look for a generational prospect with their first-round pick, their pick at the top of the second round could be an immediate impact player, too. Harris is a big guard at 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, and he brings much-needed scoring to a roster that struggles in the half-court. It's going to be a crowded back court, but he's a different player than most of Brooklyn's guards and can play the two or three.

Efficiency will be the biggest test for Harris. He shot 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range as a sophomore at Wake Forest. There probably won't be as much leeway next season for rookies to get through shooting slumps. Harris will be 21 years old on draft date.

No. 43: Malachi Moreno/C/Kentucky

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots over Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Nets will likely have around 12 players carried over from this season's roster to next season, making three draft selections unlikely. However, if they can free up space, pick No. 43 brings another opportunity to take a player with high potential.

Moreno is going to be 19 years old on draft day, and he possesses good athletic traits to potentially be a high-quality paint presence. He's going to have to develop heavily on the offensive side of the court to make an impact, but he's already a good shot blocker.

This pick may be an outside shot because Moreno put his name in the draft but is maintaining college eligibility.