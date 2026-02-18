Juwan Howard Believes Nets' Nic Claxton Has All-Star Upside

Nic Claxton has seen a lot in his seven seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

He was part of the team that featured Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but his biggest breakthrough came the season the 7/11 duo broke up, garnering legitimate Defensive Player of the Year consideration while the Nets looked the part of a championship-contending team.

There's been a lot of roster turnover and asset accumulation in Brooklyn since then, but Claxton's desire to improve his on-court skills and develop into a better leader remain unchanged.

"Nic is more of a student of the game," Nets assistant coach Juwan Howard said. "When I give him information, he sits there, he analyzes it, thinks about it, and I love the input that he gives back.

"I'm seeing so much growth in his game from last year to this year. I know people always been talking about Michael Porter Jr., which he's playing great for us and All-Star level, but there are moments when Nic, he plays at [an] All-Star level too, and he can get there."

Making an All-Star team is the ultimate honor in the NBA, but spots in the game are usually reserved for high-performing players on winning teams.

Claxton has proven he can be a positive contributor to winning teams, but he's also improved his all-around skill set since his earlier days in the league, especially as a playmaker and driver to the rim.

Given all the tools in his box, Howard believes Claxton can break through and win at least one of the league's most sought-after awards.

"When it comes to playing against some of the tougher opponents, I feel like he can be one of the best defenders in our league," Howard said. "His goal is Defensive Player of the Year because of his athleticism as well as his ability to protect the rim, to switch onto perimeters. At that size, that's tough to do, especially with these good, talented guards that they have in today's game. Nic has proven he can keep his chest in front. He has proven that he can be one of the best defenders. That's the next jump."

Claxton faces an uncertain future in Brooklyn, but his descending salary and improved play should help the Nets bring back incredible value in a trade or make it easier for the organization to keep him around for the next title-contending team.