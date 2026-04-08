Amid the Bulls Cleaning House, How Should the Nets Evaluate Sean Marks?

The pendulum regarding Sean Marks seems to swing every so often. Most offseasons come with their criticisms, whether it be about the NBA Draft or free agency. During the regular season, fans tend to ease up on the Brooklyn Nets' general manager.

Marks has been with the organization for 10 years now, and there have been countless ups and downs. The Nets built a legitimate title contender with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but came crashing down due to injuries and drama. They gutted the core just as quickly as it came together.

But in that process, through the negative noise while Marks traded his star players, Brooklyn set itself up for a rebuild, but more importantly, a bright future. Flipping Mikal Bridges for six first-round picks and getting one back in the 2026 NBA Draft via the Houston Rockets has put the Nets in a great position to create something organic: draft picks and player development. Homegrown stars.

The Chicago Bulls have suffered like the Nets for much of the decade, but they've been in a much worse position. The worst spot to be in the NBA is the middle, and lord knows how long the Bulls have been a perennial Play-In Tournament team.

On Monday, Chicago fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, a move that was long overdue. The Bulls can now do what the Nets have been doing for the last two years and go all in on the NBA Draft and youth. They're currently projected to land a top-10 pick based on lottery odds.

But now that Chicago has begun to turn over a new leaf, how should Brooklyn evaluate Marks and the rest of the front office?

Marks sacrificed a lot of picks and money to acquire a trio that never made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but he rebounded so fast that it's honestly impressive. Brooklyn looked almost as dead in the water as the LA Clippers do right now.

But the Nets managed to draft five prospects in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré and the rest of the class look promising despite fans and analysts giving the franchise plenty of criticism as these picks were being made.

Brooklyn also has 12 first-round selections from 2026 to 2032, five of which are its own. The organization could bring in more capital should veterans like Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton be on the move this offseason.

If the Nets fail to develop their talent or go all in to quickly, Marks could depart after more than a decade with the franchise. But Brooklyn should keep him around because of the blueprint he has laid out for the next few years. The Nets will probably see it through, and for good reason.