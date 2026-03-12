Assessing how Nets' Rookie Nolan Traoré has Adjusted to the NBA's Physicality

The Brooklyn Nets are in the home stretch of the regular season. With only 17 games left to go, they have a good idea of how their rookies operate.

Nolan Traoré has been a pleasant surprise for Brooklyn after struggling through NBA Summer League and early regular season games. Opportunities arose in this rebuilding environment, which he capitalized on when they came. But how did he address his biggest flaw throughout the season?

The Frenchman's main problem coming into the NBA was his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame. It's safe to say that Traoré doesn't use strength as an asset, and it can be tough to assess how powerful a player is, but some metrics can tell the story of his physicality. And no, pushing over a 6-foot-8, 205-pound Ron Holland isn't one of them.

Free throw numbers and assist-to-turnover numbers are critical stats that relate to strength.

13.7% of Traoré's points this season have come at the free throw line. That number is good for 174th in the league and ninth on the Nets among players who have played in at least 40 games. He averages 1.5 free-throw attempts per game despite being 50th in the NBA for drives per game.

His main issue is that once he gets into the paint, he either shies away from contact or is unable to draw contact effectively. Traoré is a finesse finisher, but not a good enough one to remain at his current strength level.

The 19-year-old's best trait is his speed and quick first step. That fast-paced skill set has gotten Traoré in trouble at times this season, however. Whenever he attacks through a crowd of defenders, it feels like a turnover waiting to happen because of his weak ball security. Traoré has a 1.85 assist-to-turnover ratio this season, good for 156th in the league.

He has accounted for 30% of the Nets' turnovers in his minutes this season. That number has gotten even worse in the last 15 games, as Traoré has accounted for 37.9% of the team's turnovers in that stretch.

Traoré will need to improve at controlling his own pace and the pace of Brooklyn's offense if he's going to be the lead guard going forward.

It may not be as simple as putting on weight. While his strength and light frame may be some of his most glaring flaws, his speed is undoubtedly his best asset. Learning how to use his body as a lighter guard, as De'Aaron Fox and Mike Conley have done throughout their careers, is more feasible.

Traoré may have struggled adjusting to the league's physicality, but he's still managed a successful rookie season.