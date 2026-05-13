Reviewing the Brooklyn Nets 2025 NBA Draft Class: Panic, Patience or Assurance

One season is hardly a fair evaluation period. It often takes multiple seasons for rookies to blossom into impactful players, although sometimes players simply don't pan out.

For the Brooklyn Nets in particular, their 2025 NBA Draft class featured five players who were 21 years old or younger when they were drafted. Many of their rookies came into the league as project players and are all at different stages of development.

Egor Dëmin

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) grabs a rebound in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dëmin was taken with the eighth overall pick in the draft, and he was easily the Nets' best rookie. He led the "Flatbush Five" in points per game and three-point percentage over 52 games before suffering a season-ending plantar fascia injury.

The BYU product may not have been the kind of player that Brooklyn expected when ot drafted him, showing more three-and-D skills than playmaking. Dëmin boasted the 118th-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA among players who played at least 50 games. He'll need to clean up his ball handling and improve his speed if he's going to be a true point guard.

The fact that Dëmin hasn't shown many of the skills that made him a high pick out of college is a good sign. He's adopted new traits such as three-point shooting and a trustworthy perimeter defense presence, leaving him with much more room to grow.

Verdict: Assurance

Nolan Traoré

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) reacts after making a three-point basket during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While no one on the Nets averaged over four assists per game, Traoré emerged as the best passer late in the regular season. Through February and March, he averaged 4.8 assists per game. Traoré did have problems with efficiency, like most rookies do, shooting 38% from the field and 31.8% from deep.

There were definitely more flaws in his rookie season than positives. Traoré had moments of playmaking brilliance, but also averaged 2.3 turnovers per game. The reason why there's still so much excitement around him is because of his elite combination of speed and finesse.

Verdict: Patience

Drake Powell

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) shoots the ball during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Powell's never been the focal point of an offense. He worked his way into the first round due to an unreal showing of athleticism at the draft combine and his potential to be a high-level role player. Despite the most games played of the Nets' rookie class, Powell showed little versatility as a perimeter threat.

He averaged 6.5 points and 0.8 stocks per game, which were both the lowest marks stacked up against his fellow rookies. In Powell's defense, he did only have a 14.9% usage rate, but he didn't show the off-ball skills necessary to make a positive impact.

Verdict: Panic

Ben Saraf

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets Ben Saraf (77) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Brooklyn's final pick of the 2025 draft was Saraf, another international guard. He showed an inability to extend defenses on offense, along with turnover problems. Those issues carried over into his rookie season, but there were also a surprising number of things to like about his game.

Saraf averaged 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game through 44 contests. He may not have had the best handle or speed, but his court vision allowed him to make plays out of nothing. The 20-year-old averaged the most free-throw attempts per game among the Nets rookies. His ability to use his body and strength against smaller defenders could make him a versatile piece in the backcourt.

Verdict: Patience

Danny Wolf

Mar 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) slaps hands with guard Ben Saraf (77) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wolf was the oldest player from Brooklyn's rookie class, and his experience showed. He could do a little bit of everything on the court, the main things holding him back being decision-making and poor efficiency. The 22-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 stocks per game on 40.5% field goal shooting and 32.2% three-point shooting.

His impact on the defensive side of the ball was the most surprising. Wolf was second on the team in opponent points allowed per 100 possessions, making up for slow feet with good instincts. He may have the least room to grow of the "Flatbush Five," but he can be a contributor for years to come.

Verdict: Assurance