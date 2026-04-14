Breaking Down the Nets' Draft Picks and Lottery Odds

The Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 season is over, which means the most pivotal part of the year is nearly here. The 2026 NBA Draft is a crucial one, as they can grab their next franchise superstar with one pick.

As much as there has been discourse regarding the NBA and tanking, the Nets played this season perfectly, going 20-62 to land the best chance at the No. 1 overall selection. On May 10, the official order will be determined.

But beyond 2026, the Nets have a war chest of first-round picks that could put together a title contender down the road. Here's a breakdown of Brooklyn's draft stash in 2026 and the years to come:

Nets' Lottery Odds for the 2026 NBA Draft

This year, Brooklyn has one first-round pick, but entering the lottery, this is the first time they've had the top odds to their own selection since 2010. In that draft, they ended up falling to the No. 3 pick and selecting Derrick Favors. The Nets landed the No. 1 pick in 2017, but the Boston Celtics owned it and then traded down with the Philadelphia 76ers.

2026 features a plethora of generational prospects. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer all have valid arguments to be the first player off the board, so if Brooklyn doesn't land the top selection, picking and No. 2 and No. 3 would be a great consolation prize.

The NBA's three worst teams each have a 14% chance at No. 1 and a 52.1% chance at the top four, and the Nets made the cut.

Brooklyn's Future Draft Picks

After 2026, the Nets' picks and protections from a variety of trades will kick in or continue. In 2027, Brooklyn's selection has swap rights with the Houston Rockets, but it also owns the New York Knicks' pick from the Mikal Bridges trade in 2024. Because these will likely be in the backend of the first round, the organization could get competitive as early as this offseason.

In 2028, the Nets will have their own first-round pick, as well as the one from the Knicks. But the year after that, they don't own their selection. Still, two come from New York and Philadelphia, although the 76ers' pick is protected (1-8).

Going into the next decade, the Nets own their first-round picks between 2030 and 2032. They also have selections from the Knicks and Nuggets, as Denver's came in the Michael Porter Jr. trade. Between 2026 and 2032, Brooklyn has a total of 12 first-round and 18 second-round picks.