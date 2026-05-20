What One NBA Draft Prospect Could Bring to the Nets Amid Rumored Interest

As much as having the highest pick in the NBA Draft technically means more choices among the pool of players, the true complications come as the order moves along. Most organizations have a good idea of who they'd take at No. 1, No. 2 or even No. 3. But No. 6 loops more prospects into the realm of possibility.

The Brooklyn Nets will have to make the tough decision with that selection. They could go in so many different directions, never mind that they could trade up or down in the draft or sell the pick altogether in a blockbuster trade.

While a few key prospects have been in Brooklyn's pick radar based on mock drafts, two prospects have been linked to the organization as of late. Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports reported that Nate Ament and Aday Mara could be in the Nets' plans.

"Multiple league sources have connected Brooklyn to Michigan center Aday Mara and Tennessee freshman forward Nate Ament," O'Connor wrote.

Ament would be shocking at No. 6, as many would consider him to be a reach if selected that high. But what about Mara? Michigan's former 7-foot-3 center has drawn plenty of buzz since the NBA Draft Combine, with the basketball world taking notice of his potential.

Mara is interesting because his floor is so high, but his ceiling is more unknown. With the Wolverines, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks en route to winning a national championship. In the NBA, would he simply be a pick-and-roll-heavy paint anchor, or a versatile big man able to score over almost everyone except Victor Wembanyama?

That answer will be finalized as Mara develops, but at the very least, his 7-foot-6 wingspan is almost impossible to score on at the rim. With the Nets, he could improve a defensive rating that finished 25th in the league this past season. There were even a few instances in which he switched onto guards and held his own, showing versatility.

As Michigan's season went along, it was easy to notice the Spaniard's rapid improvement offensively. Mara became more comfortable as a playmaker, whether it be extending his range from the paint to the free-throw line or finding teammates off the ball. It didn't come often, but enough to where scouts understand that his basketball IQ is high for a 7-foot-3 center.

Brooklyn probably wouldn't get a franchise scorer with Mara, which might sound a bit disappointing with the sixth overall pick. However, the Nets would have a long-term big man able to go toe-to-toe in a league that is getting noticeably taller every few seasons.

At the very least, consider this: organizations are looking for the next 'Wemby stopper.' Could that be Mara?