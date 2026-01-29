Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly a Team to Watch for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have finally caught up to themselves, and it looks like a blockbuster deal could be on the way as soon as before the Feb. 5 deadline. It's time to officially begin the Greek Freak sweepstakes.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is "ready for a new home" ahead of the deadline, and the Milwaukee Bucks are starting to listen to offers.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

"The Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are among the serious suitors for Antetokounmpo, league sources said," Charania reported.

However, it's not hard to believe that any of the other 29 teams around the NBA would love to acquire Antetokounmpo. Two teams to watch, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, are the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets are two teams to watch for a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal before the deadline, per @ChrisBHaynes



(Via @SiriusXMNBA, h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/C1Jkfxgsck — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 28, 2026

The Nets have long been linked to Antetokounmpo, dating as far back as the early stages of the 2025 offseason. The Bucks' first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers last year sent off a flurry of rumors, and Brooklyn was one that was prominently thrown around.

Now, with the possibility of Antetokounmpo getting traded being more of a certainty, the Nets are in a position to go after their first superstar since the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. But is it truly the right decision?

The Bucks are reportedly looking for blue-chip youth and a surplus of draft capital, but also aren't in a rush to move Antetokounmpo before the deadline. It's important to consider the fact that a trade may not happen until the summer.

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for a loose ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, Brooklyn has the assets to please Milwaukee ahead of the deadline. The organization has accumulated seven first-round picks and seven second-round picks between 2026 and 2032. The Nets also just drafted five rookies in the top 30 of 2025.

Antetokounmpo doesn't align with their timeline, which has turned many fans off, and possibly the organization. Brooklyn has already been through a stage in which it moved off of draft capital (i.e., James Harden), but managed to stack up on assets via trading Mikal Bridges and making a deal with the Houston Rockets not long after.

The Nets have set themselves up for a successful rebuild, but the idea of acquiring Antetokounmpo and getting back into playoff and even title contention is enticing. The only caveat is that they'd have to supplement the two-time MVP with the talent to get it done. Milwaukee tried that over the last few seasons, and it failed.