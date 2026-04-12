Brooklyn Nets List 11 Players on Injury Report for Finale with Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against an East foe in the Toronto Raptors Sunday, capping off the 2025-26 regular season.

It's been a largely forgettable regular season for Brooklyn, though all will be made right if its able to land a top pick at the 2026 NBA Draft. On Friday, Brooklyn locked down top-three odds, grabbing a shared 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, which could be any of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybansta.

Still, with a Nets loss and an improbable Pacers' win, Brooklyn could move into a tie for the second-best odds, which would then go to a coin flip. For all intents and purposes, Brooklyn will likely have the third-best odds, though the other scenario isn't entirely off the table entering the final day of the season.

First, the Nets will face off against Toronto, before checking in on the Pacers and Pistons' box score. The Raptors currently sit as the East's six-seed, with the potential to fall to the Play-In with a loss.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Raptors ahead of the final game of the season:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Ochai Agbaji — Probable: Lower back soreness

Nic Claxton — Out: right fifth finger sprain

Noah Clowney — Out: left ankle injury management

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management

Terance Mann — Out: Right patella tendinosis

Josh Minott — Out: Left ankle injury management

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Left hamstring strain

Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb surgery

Nolan Traore — Questionable: Illness

Ziaire Williams — Out: Left foot tenosynovitis/bursitis

Danny Wolf — Out: Left ankle sprain

Toronto Raptors injuries:

RJ Barrett — Questionable: Right knee soreness

Chucky Hepburn — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Questionable: Illness

Collin Murray-Boyles — Questionable: Neck sprain

The Nets list 11 players in total for their final injury report of the season, to the Raptors four.

Starting center Nicolas Claxton, star forward Michael Porter Jr., top rookie Egor Demin, and rotational bets in Noah Clowney, Terance Mann, Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams have all been ruled out for the final bout.

Rookie guard Nolan Traore is questionable to play with an illness, and Ochai Agbaji is probable with lower back soreness.

The Raptors listed just four players in total, three of which are still questionable to play. RJ Barrett, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Collin Murray-Boyles are all day-of decisions, with G League guard Chucky Hepburn out following knee surgery.

The Nets and Raptors tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.