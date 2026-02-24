Brooklyn Nets List Five Players Out Ahead of Bout with Mavericks

The Nets set their sights on the Dallas Mavericks tonight, riding a four-game losing-streak.

Given the depth of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Nets are seemingly positioning themselves to land one of the top talents, hoping to nab one of top-tier players in Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer.

They're making a run at the top odds, having won just three games in seven tries, and sitting only behind Sacramento and Indiana in terms of record.

Tonight, Dallas stands in the way of their plans, having suffered a 10-game losing-streak in the last several weeks as they position themselves for the draft. The Mavericks aren't in control of their draft picks long-term, meaning they'll be looking for one final top talent at the draft this year.

Here are the injury reports for both the Mavericks and Nets ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Josh Minott — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Moussa Cisse — Doubtful: G League

Cooper Flagg — Out: Left midfoot strain

Daniel Gafford — Questionable: Right ankle management

Kyrie Irving — Out: Left knee surgery

Miles Kelly — Probable: G League

Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot surgery

Caleb Martin — Probable: Left ankle sprain

Ryan Nembhard — Doubtful — G League

The Nets see five injury listings, all of which are due to G League designation. All of Tyson Etienne, Chaney Johnson, EJ Liddell, Josh Minott and No. 26 pick Ben Saraf are set to miss Tuesday’s game.

Nets’ starting center Nicolas Claxton missed a few games post-break due to an ankle sprain, but posted 15 points against the Hawks, and is good to go once again versus Dallas.

The Mavericks have dealt with injuries all season long, and see an especially lengthy report ahead of a bout with Brooklyn. All of star rookie Cooper Flagg, nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and center Dereck Lively II are listed as out.

Flagg has dealt with a foot sprain that’s sidelined him three games, and he’s set to miss another.

Ryan Nembhard and Moussa Cisse are doubtful to play, and Miles Kelly and Caleb Martin are probable. Big Daniel Gafford is questionable to participate in Tuesday’s game.

The Nets and Mavericks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.