Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks Rule out 15 Players for Tonight's Game

Tonight, the Nets will take on the Bucks, looking to make up ground on a few teams ahead in the NBA Draft standings.

Brooklyn saw a few days with the second-best odds, but two wins in its last four tries have caused them to fall back to third. Washington stands two games ahead with the best overall odds, and Indiana is just 1.0 game ahead following Brooklyn’s wins. Utah stands just 1.5 games back from the Nets, having lost nine-straight games.

Tonight’s contest against Milwaukee would’ve seemingly been a loss earlier in the season, though Milwaukee itself is positioning for the draft as well. They’ve lost seven games in 10 tries, rolling out crews that don’t look much like their previous winning core.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and the Bucks ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Nic Claxton — Out: Right fifth finger sprain

Noah Clowney — Out: Left ankle soreness

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management

Terance Mann — Out: Right patella tendon soreness/left achilles soreness

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Left hamstring strain

Ben Saraf — Probable: Back tightness

Day’Ron Sharpe —Out: Left thumb surgery

Ziaire Williams — Out: Left foot soreness

Danny Wolf — Out: Left ankle sprain

Milwaukee Bucks injuries:

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Out: Left knee hyperextension; bone bruise

Kyle Kuzma — Out: Right achilles tendonpathy

Kevin Porter Jr. — Out: Right knee synovitis

Bobby Portis — Out: Left wrist sprain

Ryan Rollins — Out: right hip strain

Gary Trent Jr. — Out: Left hip pointer

Myles Turner — Out: Left ankle sprain

The Nets list nine players on their injury report in total, with eight listed out and rookie Ben Saraf as the lone probable designation.

Egor Demin and Day’Ron Sharpe have been ruled out for the season with respective injuries, the former dealing with plantar fascia, and the latter undergoing surgery on his left thumb. Michael Porter Jr. hasn’t yet been listed out for the remainder of the team’s games, though it seems unlikely he’ll play as he deals with a hamstring strain with only a handful of games left.

Also listed out are the starting frontcourt in Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney, Terrance Mann, Ziaire Williams and rookie Danny Wolf.

The Bucks list seven players out, including superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has seen a rocky stretch of months in terms of relationship with the organization. Regardless, it’s in Milwaukee’s best interests that he not play tonight, trying to get the best draft odds possible.

Other players ruled out for tonight’s game include Kyle Kuzman, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent Jr. and Myles Turner.

The Nets and Bucks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.