Nets Apparently Interested in Drafting Kingston Flemings

At this point of the season, the Brooklyn Nets are focused on player development but are also keeping a keen eye on the top prospects of this year's draft class.

Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson are the most popular names in this upcoming draft, but the Nets seem prepared to go with another top prospect should they not land in the top four.

"A name that I think is really important to monitor from Nets fans, from what I heard across the league, is Kingston Flemings of Houston. That's a name I've heard the Nets are interested in," Founder of No Ceilings Corey Tulaba said on a Locked On Nets podcast episode with ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.

Tuluba mentioned that Flemings didn't step onto campus as some generational prospect, but after seeing him get some run on the court, he's seen shades of the youngest MVP in NBA history.

"He's been incredible this year," Tuluba said. "He was kind of unheralded and he's also going to a veteran Houston Cougars team -- so it was, 'Is he going to play? Or is he going to be a sophomore guy?' He's just blown the doors off.

"His athleticism is crazy. Stylistically, he reminds me of what if Derrick Rose wasn't built like a football player and jumped like an Olympic gymnastic competitor? Still crazy athletic and that's kind of his playing style. That first step is insane."

The Nets have seen some solid point guard play in Nolan Traoré recently, but the jury is still out on if he can ultimately become the Nets' starting floor general for the longterm future.

Flemings, on the other hand, seems to offer a lot of what the Nets value. one of them being positional size.

"Dynamic athlete who puts a ton of pressure on the paint with his speed and athleticism," Slater said. "And it also seems like he's a pretty decent passer. He can shoot the ball at a pretty high level. All those things, in conjunction, makes since for the Nets."

At this point, Egor Dëmin seems better equipped to play an off-ball role on the wing, especially with his beautiful stroke from downtown.

However, Dëmin has gotten enough on ball reps as a point guard, which could help him scan the floor and make the right plays for his teammates whenever he's called upon to make a play.