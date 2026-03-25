Brooklyn Nets Sign Guard to Second 10-Day Contract

The Brooklyn Nets announced today that they are signing guard Malachi Smith to another 10-day contract. After six games with the team, the rookie will return and play through early April.

Smith made his NBA debut on March 14 in a 104-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded four points, three rebounds, a steal and two blocks. The 6-foot-4 guard's most notable performance came on March 22 in a 126-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Smith put up a career-high 18 points, four assists and three steals on 78% shooting from the field and 75% from three.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog went undrafted in 2023 and joined the G League. He spent nearly three seasons across four teams. Smith landed with the Long Island Nets in 2025, and in 29 games, put up 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, seven assists and 1.6 steals a night.

Smith isn't the first player to come out of the Nets' G League pipeline. Grant Nelson, who impressed across his four-game stint in Brooklyn, has been a star in Long Island as well. The organization is fully utilizing the G League through its rebuild, whether it be sending rookies to develop or calling up young up-and-comers.

Smith is averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal per game on 50-50-100 shooting splits to start his NBA career. He's playing nearly 20 minutes a night to start, so there is certainly a good sample size across six games.

The Nets are currently riding an eight-game losing streak as they continue their West Coast road trip tonight against the Golden State Warriors. From there, they'll close things out in Los Angeles against the Lakers before traveling back to Brooklyn for a six-game home stand. Their final two matchups are on the road, facing the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

With this being Smith's second 10-day contract, the Nets will have to either release the 26-year-old or sign him for the remainder of the season. His final game on this deal would be on April 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, which would leave Brooklyn with five games left in the season.

This is the perfect opportunity for Smith to prove he belongs in the NBA, despite making his debut later than most. The Nets have no real desire to win, but rather to develop talent and see which pieces fit for the long term. He could be one of those if he takes advantage of another opportunity.