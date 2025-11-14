Brooklyn Nets Staring at Blueprint for Success in NBA Cup Matchup with Magic

The Brooklyn Nets are set for more NBA Cup action, and they’ll be facing a team that they should be trying to copy.

Over the past few years, the Nets have been one of the league’s worst teams. In the aftermath of the disastrous Kevin Durant era, the Nets have been trying to put the pieces back together and haven’t managed to do so yet.

With Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. effectively being the stars of the team, it’s safe to say Brooklyn has a strong case for having the worst roster in the league. Yet, things could soon begin to go in the right direction for the Nets.

After a failed tank job in 2024-25, the Nets have fully committed to losing in 2025-26 and for good reason. The Nets should be in the running to land a top pick in the 2026 draft, which is loaded with some potential franchise cornerstones.

On Friday night, the Nets will be facing a team that recently went down a similar path. Matching up with the Orlando Magic, the Nets should be ready to look like their opponent in just a couple of years.

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrate after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Magic haven’t had the success they’ve hoped for through the first few weeks of the season, they have a couple of key franchise players to build around, something Brooklyn is striving to find. With their 2026 pick potentially bringing Brooklyn its own Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, the Nets already have some potential key role players after taking five players in the first round of the draft back in June.

Meanwhile, the Nets will also likely be sticking with their head coach through the rebuild and into their competitive stage, as the Magic have done with Jamahl Mosley. Over the past couple of seasons, the Magic have leaned into their defensive identity to become a consistent winner in the Eastern Conference, which is the same blueprint Fernandez has tried to follow, even as the losses inevitably pile up for a tanking team.

Still, the Nets have established their identity for the near future, and they could take some lessons from an Orlando team that had to be built in a similar fashion. Although ascending into the postseason won’t be easy for Brooklyn to do any time soon, its solid foundation will make that eventual transition a bit easier.

While it probably won’t help the Nets on Friday night, they could find motivation in playing against a team that is exactly where they want to be.