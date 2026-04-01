Brooklyn's Three-Point Struggles a Takeaway As The Nets Fall To The Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets (18-58) looked to string another win together on Tuesday night when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets (40-36).

The Nets ended their ten-game losing streak with a victory over the Kings on Sunday, and they looked to make it back-to-back wins against an improved Charlotte team at the Barclays Center. The Nets struggled from the jump, falling 117-86 to the Hornets at home.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets home loss to the Hornets.

1. Nets Couldn't Stop Brandon Miller

The Hornets have a blossoming young core, including third-year pro Brandon Miller. The second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller was billed as a premier three-level scorer with the ability to attack defenses relentlessly. He lived up to that billing on Tuesday.

He had 18 points in the first half alone, on his way to finishing the game with 25 points on 7-13 shooting from the field. He knocked down four three-pointers, got to the rim, and hit his free throws. It didn't matter who matched up on him; Miller was dominant. He led the way for Charlotte to pick up the win.

2. Brooklyn's Three-Point Shooting Woes

The Nets aren't known for being sharpshooters from long range, but Tuesday's game was especially bad for this group. They finished the night 7-35 from behind the arc, a paltry 20%. Only one Net, Drake Powell, hit more than one three-pointer in this game.

Without Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, and some of the other injured Nets, the three-point shooting doesn't figure to improve. Jordi Fernandez will need to rely on the guys in the building to start knocking down some shots. Noah Clowney, Josh Minott, and Nolan Traore are better shooters than they showed against the Hornets.

3. Nic Claxton Struggled Again

It hasn't been a banner 2026 for Nic Claxton, and the struggles continued on Tuesday for the longtime Net. He played 22 minutes against Charlotte, posting just four points and four rebounds on 1-3 shooting. It was tied for the second-fewest field goals made in a game this year for Claxton, as he had little impact on this game during his time on the court.

As the Nets have shifted into full tank mode recently, Claxton has been one of the players whose rhythm has been impacted the most. He never plays in fourth quarters anymore, and the rotations are so much different than usual. He's a good player who should be a part of the plans in Brooklyn. But for now, he's in a funk.