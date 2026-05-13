Brooklyn Nets 2025-26 Season Player Grades: Drake Powell

Out of all five 2025 first-round picks on the Brooklyn Nets roster, no one flew more under the radar than Drake Powell.

Powell didn't have the flashy scoring games like Egor Demin or the fancy passing plays like Nolan Traore, but he ended up being a consistent contributor to last season's squad. In fact, Powell appeared in the most games out of all the rookies on the roster.

He played in 63 games last season, making 24 starts. Powell averaged 6.5 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 28% from the three-point line. Just like his rookie peers in Brooklyn, Powell flashed potential, but still has a lot to work on to reach it.

Starting with the good, Powell used his length very well on both sides of the court. Standing at 6-foot-5, he was a pesky defender, holding his ground well against bigger guys. His raw athleticism gave him room for error, as he could get back into plays even when out of position. As he matures in the NBA, his knowledge of where he needs to be and when will improve. That, combined with his current skill set, should make him a potent defender.

Offensively, he was able to slash to the rim at times and finish. Everything outside of that was a struggle. The shooting percentages tell the story here. Powell wasn't a particularly efficient or effective offensive player as a rookie. He will need to shoot way better than 40% from the field if he wants to have a bigger role next season.

It would also benefit the Nets and Powell himself if the three-point shot improved. The pedigree is present for that to happen. He shot nearly 38% from behind the arc in his lone season at North Carolina. If he can regain that stroke more consistently going forward, he should see more minutes next season.

Powell was always going to be a project player for Sean Marks and the Nets organization. The upside is real, but he was also a very raw player coming out of Chapel Hill. The Nets saw the fascinating ups and the frustrating downs that come with a player like that. This offseason is massive for Powell. He'll need to combine that raw talent with a more polished NBA skillset.

On a roster full of promising young guards, with maybe another to come in next month's NBA Draft, Powell's role next season is uncertain. He could be a main contributor off the bench, providing great defense and a scoring pop. Or he could be glued to the bench or in the G-League. That decision will come down to the improvements he makes this Summer.

Season grade: C+